Kate Middleton Is Sharing Her Green Thumb With Prince George and Princess Charlotte

EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton may be a royal, but she's not afraid of a little dirt.
On Wednesday, she joined a group of young students at southwest London's Robin Hood Primary School to check out the kids' work with the Royal Horticultural Society's campaign for school gardening. The decade-old program works to support gardening initiatives in schools for children to improve their skills and development.
With a fondness for the outdoors, the mother of two was right at home as she pulled on a pair of gardening gloves and got to work with the youngsters, planting some winter bulbs.
Notably dressed down for the outing, Middleton sported her Barbour olive green jacket layered over a black knit tunic with her decade-old Penelope Chilvers boots.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
While the children were clearly enthusiastic about getting to spend part of the day outside with the duchess, she was equally happy to be sharing her passion—one she also has handed down to her own famous children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.
As she sweetly concluded, "What you have created here is really so special. Hopefully you'll have lots of memories of your time here in the garden, looking for insects or planting bulbs...and I really hope you remember these special times for the rest of your lives."