Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News Over Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

An emotional Guthrie remained professional as she delivered the news. "We just learned this moments ago, just this morning. As I'm sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this," she said. "And I will tell you right now, we do not know more than I just shared with you, but we will be covering this story as reporters as journalists. I'm sure we will be learning more details in the hours and days to come, and we promise we will share that with you. And Hoda, for the moment, all we can say is we are heartbroken. I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many people here. And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell. We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these last few weeks: How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? And I don't know the answer to that. But I do know that this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through his important, it's long overdue, and it must result in workplaces where all women—all people—feel safe and respected. As painful as it is, this moment in our culture and this change had to happen."

"Yeah, it did," Kotb said. "This is a very tough morning for both of us. I've known Matt for 15 years and I've loved him as a friend and a colleague. And again, just like you were saying, Savannah, it's hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know, who walks in this building every single day. We were both woken up with the news kind of pre-dawn. We're trying to process it and trying to make sense of it, and it'll take some time for that."

"We're processing it with all of you at home," Guthrie told Today's loyal viewers, "and we promise to be transparent and be straightforward and continue this important conversation."