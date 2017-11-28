Surprise! Amber Portwood's Ex Matt Baier Is Married

Matt Baier is a married man!

E! News has exclusively learned that the Teen Mom star tied the knot during an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. According to a marriage license obtained by E! News, the lucky lady's name is Jennifer Conlon.

Fans of the wildly popular MTV series got to know Matt throughout his relationship with Amber Portwood. The pair ultimately called it quits earlier this year after an admittedly rocky romance, and Amber is now expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

So how did the surprise nuptials come about?