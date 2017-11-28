Ming Xi Breaks Down in Tears After Falling During 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

First we saw the photos, and now we saw the whole thing go down...literally.

Despite previous reports that model Ming Xi's fall during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which was filmed on Nov. 20, would not be televised, that's exactly what happened during tonight's televised broadcast on CBS.

During the VSFS, all eyes were on the Chinese model, who has walked in the show four other times, when she took her tumble on the catwalk in Shanghai, China. It seemed as though the Chinese fashion model fell to her knees when she got tangled in her flowing, sheer ensemble.

Despite the runway flub, the 28-year-old model handled the whole situation like a pro. Even if the fall was an embarrassing moment for Xi, she didn't let any humiliation show on her face. She maintained a smile throughout the experience and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself. After adjusting her hair and wings, she got up and proceeded to walk. She even received applause from the audience and her fellow models.

But tonight, viewers saw that backstage the scene looked different for Xi. As soon as she got away from prying eyes of the audience, the model burst into tears.

Cameras also caught models coming to comfort the beauty after the obvious upsetting hiccup.