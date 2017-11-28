Miguel Brings His Smooth Moves to the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

After a wild and wacky lead up, Miguel made it to the catwalk to perform at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. The show, which is filled with lingerie-clad models being serenaded by world-class entertainers, was filmed on Nov. 20, but airs tonight at 10 p.m. on CBS.

As some of the most beautiful women in the world strutted their skimpy stuff down the runway, the smooth singer, who seemed to channel Michael Jackson with his stage moves, performed his sexy single "Told You So" and "Everything Is Going to Be Alright" off of his upcoming album, War & Leisure.

A bevy of gorgeous gals, including Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima, walked it out at the Mercedes Benz Arena as the singer performed his tunes.