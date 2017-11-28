Gigi Hadid Gives Love to Bella Hadid Before 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

by Meg Swertlow

Gigi Hadid may not have been able to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year in Shanghai, China, but that doesn't mean she isn't giving big support and give love to her little sister Bella Hadid, who is walking in the Victoria's Secret show for the second time, and her other pals before the previously taped show, which was filmed on Nov. 20, airs on CBS tonight at 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old posted an image of her sister from the event on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Excited to watch my gorg lil sis (so proud @bellahadid) and all my angelic friends tonight #vsfs. HUGE LOVE to all the girls and the whole VS team!!"

The proud big sis added, "A year of prep and hard work deserves major celebration!!!! (Even though u never and you'll already be planning '18 tomorrow morning if not already @ed_razek)."

 

Alessandra Ambrosio's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Looks

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret

Gigi had been scheduled to be at the show, but last-minute announced she had to drop out four days before the show. She tweeted, "I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x."

Perhaps Gigi is eyeing her return in 2018?

Check out more of Gigi and Bella's best sister moments...

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Childhood Photo

Instagram

Besties From Birth

Gigi posted this photo on Instagram just before Bella's 21st birthday.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Childhood Photo

Instagram

Bottle Service

Gigi posted this sweet pic on Bella's 21st birthday.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, CFDA

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Golden Touch

The two share a cute moment at the 2015 CFDA Awards.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Tommy Hilfiger, NYFW

WWD/REX Shutterstock

Kisses

The two walk the catwalk at the Tommy Hilfiger spring-summer 2016 show during New York Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Photographer Group / Splash News

Sisters' Night Out

The two leave the Nice Guy club and restaurant.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, MET Gala 2016, Inside Pics, Exclusive

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

2016 Met Gala

The two pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2016 Costume Institute Benefit, aka the Met Ball, celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

What Angels

The twi pose backstage prior to the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Disney

Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Disney Fun

The sisters spent time in Disneyland Paris.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tommy Girls

The sisters pose at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show in Venice, California in February 2017.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

BACKGRID

After You

The sisters appear in New York in July 2017.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

