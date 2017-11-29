Kim Kardashian's No-Shirt Look Is on Trend for the Holidays

Are you ready (to dress) for the holidays?
Now that Thanksgiving is over, we're putting all of our energy into planning for the holidays. Parties, dinners, office gatherings—the season is full of events that call for you to amp up your look. And with the mistletoe now secured to the top of doors, you don't want to get it wrong.
According to Morgan Stewart, celebrities are giving enough inspiration to last all of us through New Years. For the Kim Kardashian-inspired minimalist, menswear minus the shirt is an effortless, yet fashionable, way to shut down the party. For the glitter enthusiast, Tracee Ellis Ross' pink midi dress from her capsule JCPenney collection is a holiday staple.
"You want to be as unexpected as possible," she said before making a signature holiday cocktail with bartender Conrad Pratt at TAO Los Angeles. "You want to wear things that will surprise people. Kim Kardashian [in] Tom Ford should be your inspiration."
Want to know the other styles making heads turn this season? Join in on the conversation by making the drink below and watching the video above!
"Phuket Cocktail," courtesy of TAO Los Angeles
Ingredients
1 ½ oz Tequila
¼ oz Creme de Violette
1¼ oz Ripe Margarita
¾ oz Monin Habanero Lime Syrup
Mezcal Mist
Directions
Step 1: Combine all ingredients over ice into a tin
Step 2: Shake and pour contents into a Collins Glass
Step 3: Spray Mezcal on top of cocktail
Step 4: Garnish with 1 edible flower
