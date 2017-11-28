Holiday Gift Sets for the Beauty Obsessed

What do you get your bestie who seemingly has it all (at least when it comes to makeup and skincare)? This is precisely why the beauty gods invented holiday gift sets . In some cases, the below sets are limited-edition and super-special just for the holiday season, and others are just really great buys.

You've come to accept your pal and all of their product-hoarding ways, but when it comes to gifting said pal for the holidays, you're stumped.

From hair tool kits for the jetsetter to full-on makeup vaults staked with too many eye shadows to count, these are the gifts to give.





Rodan + Fields Want to know what's sexier than long, full lashes? Nothing. Give the gift of luscious lashes with this kit, which includes a hydrating eye cream and the brand's ever-popular Lash Boost serum. Bonus: You'll also get a bedazzled eyelash curler (how festive!). SHOP: Rodan + Fields Lash Boost +Bright Eye Special, $220





NuFace Fine lines and wrinkles—who needs 'em? For the anti-aging connoisseur in your life, you can't go wrong with this kit. First and foremost, it includes a mini microcurrent device, which tones and tightens skin. And then there's the four hero products to use pre and post lifting device. SHOP: NuFace Mini On The Glow Microcurrent + Hydration Travel Essentials, $199





Becca For the girl who loves a good highlighter (you know which friend we're talking about), this limited-edition, six-piece set will have her more than covered for all of next year. SHOP: Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Vault, $200

Living Proof Good hair days don't happen on accident, they happen because you're using the right products. So, give your bestie the gift of endless good hair days with this dry shampoo and texturizing duo. SHOP: Living Proof Dry Volume Blast and Dry Shampoo, $35





Retrouvé Whether you want to spoil your mom (or maybe your BFF just has expensive taste), this luxury skincare set is sure to please. It includes a face serum, eye cream and two moisturizers all made with top-shelf ingredients. (Can't say we mind the sexy black packaging either.) SHOP: The Retrouvé Collection Limited-Edition Gift Set, $1,500





Michael Kors For the friend who has everything, a sultry new scent is always a good idea. This designer perfume is bold and glamorous, but not overbearing. Besides, how on-point is that Christmas red bottle? Shop: Michael Kors Sexy Ruby Gift Set, $95

HUM Nutrition Beauty starts from the inside out and this celeb-loved supplement trio makes the perfect gift for the health nut in your life. All three variations (Flatter Me, Red Carpet and Wingman) contain good-for-your-skin ingredients that'll make hair shinier and skin more glow-y. SHOP: HUM Nutrition The Ultimate Holiday Party Kit, $60





Lancer Skincare This skin set is for the friend that wants the celeb treatment at home. It brings the Beverly Hills derm to them with all of the pro's best-selling products. From face masks to face cream, they'll feel (and look) like a celeb in no time. SHOP: Lancer Skincare Radiance Kit by Dr. Lancer, $75





Foreo Can't get to Kate Somerville's Melrose Place clinic? This face wash and peptide cream set, which also includes a high-tech Foreo cleansing device, is the next best thing. SHOP: Kate Somerville & Foreo Luna Set, $249

Eminence Organic Skin Care We all have that one friend that only uses and consumes organic. If we're describing your bestie, this starter kit makes the perfect present. It's got all the goods: Cleanser, serum, SPF and a face mask. SHOP: Eminence Organic Skin Care Bright Skin Starter Set, $58





Peter Thomas Roth For anyone that uses face masks regularly, it's a fact that masking is a very real obsession. This set comes with full-sized (yes, we said full-sized) versions that range from 24K gold to Moorish mud to a seasonally-appropriate pumpkin peel. SHOP: Peter Thomas Roth Mask-a-Holic 5-Piece Kit, $75





Urban Decay Any makeup girl in your life already knows about UD's infamous Naked palettes. That being said, do they know about this Naked palette vault? It comes with three shadow ranges, nine coordinating lipsticks and three matching lip pencils. Swoon. SHOP: Urban Decay Naked Vault Vol IV, $195

Frank Body Wondering what to get your pal who likes beauty, but has a low-key, no fuss attitude about it? Look no further because this coffee-infused scrub kit, complete with a second scrub and moisturizer of your choice, is the answer you've been looking for. SHOP: Frank Body Mix & Match Kit, $50





Kopari There's a reason Kopari's Lip Love sells out on the regular: it rocks. Up the ante this holiday season and gift your friends not one, but three, flavored tints (Mai Tai, Hibiskiss and Pinkini) with this sure-to-be-a-hit kiss kit. SHOP: Kopari Coconut Kiss Kit, $30