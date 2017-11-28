Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Welcomes Twins

Fredrik Eklund finally has his happily ever after!

The Million Dollar Listing star announced that he and husband Derek Kaplan welcomed twins, a boy and girl they named Fredrik Jr. and Milla, on social media Tuesday.

Dressed in a pair of hospital scrubs and holding their bundles of joy close, Fredrik captioned the precious snapshot, "Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world."

The accomplished real estate mogul first revealed they were expecting via surrogate in August, two years after their previous surrogate suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. "We've been blessed two times over - we're six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl!" he captioned a celebratory photo of the couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. "It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love."