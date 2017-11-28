Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Welcomes Twins

Fredrik Eklund, Instagram

Instagram

Fredrik Eklund finally has his happily ever after!

The Million Dollar Listing star announced that he and husband Derek Kaplan welcomed twins, a boy and girl they named Fredrik Jr. and Milla, on social media Tuesday. 

Dressed in a pair of hospital scrubs and holding their bundles of joy close, Fredrik captioned the precious snapshot, "Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world."

The accomplished real estate mogul first revealed they were expecting via surrogate in August, two years after their previous surrogate suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. "We've been blessed two times over - we're six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl!" he captioned a celebratory photo of the couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. "It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love."

Stars Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Fredrik Eklund, Derek Kaplan

Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

And over the Thanksgiving holiday, Eklund reflected on their future in a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to their twins and surrogate. He wrote, "The last photo before the twins arrive in just a few days. So thankful... most of all to our surrogate, she's become family through this."

The proud papa continued, "At night I put my hand on her stomach and feel Milla and Fredrick kicking & we can't wait to finally welcome them home.... It's hard to explain but Derek and I've both been so giggly all the time lately. It's like entering another dimension this thing, if you've had kids perhaps you can relate? I think my heart is going to explode when I finally hold them. We're so appreciative of all the well-wishes and love. Happy Thanksgiving from us!"

Throughout their journey to becoming first-time dads, Fredrik has shared just how much they've prepared for the babies' arrivals. 

Fredrik and Derek decorated the nursery like a castle, and decked the entire room out with toys, books and clothes. 

Four years after tying the knot, it's obvious this celebrity pair will be the most doting of dads to little Fredrik and Milla!

Congratulations, you two! 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

