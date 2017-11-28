Meghan Markle Is Quizzed on All Things British—And Totally Fails

Before she was engaged to the Prince Harry of England, Meghan Markle of Los Angeles was just an American actress doing a bit of press...

Of course, the Suits star, who just officially announced she was leaving the show after season seven, had no idea she was going to be an English princess in the not-so distant future when she sat down for this (recently unearthed) light-hearted quiz on all things British to promote the show's sixth season back in July 2016 .

Interestingly enough, July 2016 just so happens to be the month that Meghan secretly started dating her Prince Charming.

In the video, which was funny at the time, but is now hilarious given the overall context, the actress sits down for a Q&A with British cable channel Dave and is quizzed on her British knowledge.

Turns out Meghan really doesn't know many completely random and arbitrary facts about the UK!