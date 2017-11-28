2017 Victoria's Secret Models in the Show vs. Real Life

It's that time of year again...

The weather is getting colder, we've bundled up in our favorite sweaters, and thus, we're feeling a little less guilty for eating so much over the Thanksgiving weekend—well, that is until the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs tonight.

Yes, the angels have put on their wings and strutted their stuff down the catwalk in Shanghai, wearing nothing but some lingerie and heels and making us all regret that extra slice of pie we ate this morning.

But worry not!