The Weeknd Deletes Selena Gomez From His Social Media

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez...who?

Almost a month after their "amicable" break up, The Weeknd is slowly taking steps to delete his famous ex-girlfriend (who was recently spotted kissing Justin Bieber) from his Instagram and seemingly his life.

The "Starboy" singer has just unfollowed and wiped away all signs of the "Wolves" singer from his Instagram account, so say the rabid looky-loos who notice those sorts of things (and yes, we can confirm that that's true). 

Where once the two cozied up on each other for all to see, there is no trace of their short-lived love on Abel Tesfaye's 'Gram.

So for any of you holding out for a reconciliation—it may be time to let go.

Interestingly enough, Gomez still has plenty of photos of the 10-month twosome on her 130 million-strong Instagram account. One photo was posted as recently as Sept. 5.

Although who knows how long those coupled-up pics will stay on her social media now that Abel's wiped his Insta clean of his former lady love?

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Last month, rumors started swirling of The Weeknd and Selena's split after fans noticed that Abel had unfollowed Selena's mother, family members and other of her friends (which is exactly what he did before his break up with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid).

So we could pretty much it coming that the "I Feel It Coming" hit-maker got rid of all signs of his ex now that he's moved on. The singer's been sighted with a bevy of beauties since the breakup.

On Nov. 10, the 27-year-old singer hung out with the Bieb's one-time love interest Jovanna Ventura, a 21-year-old model from Miami. The Weeknd and Yovanna were spotted leaving Hyde nightclub in Los Angeles together. 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

As for Selena and Justin, the on-again exes have not commented on the status of their current relationship.

"They are exclusive," a source told E! News. "They don't want to date anyone else. They both are very committed to making this work. Justin and Selena have grown up since the last time they were together." 

 

For fans who can't get enough of Jelena: look out for those two, who just can't seem to quit each other, to become Instagram official in the future. It's only a matter of time..

