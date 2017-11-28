Robert Pattinson Recalls "Magical" Twilight Experience: "It's All Fond Memories"

Robert Pattinson is dishing on his "amazing" Twilight experience.
The 31-year-old actor attended the 27th Annual IFP Gotham Awards on Monday evening in New York City, where he was nominated for his work in the film, Good Time. Before heading into the event, Pattinson dished exclusively to E! News about another film, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, which was released five years ago this month.
"It's all fond memories," Pattinson told us about filming the movies. "I mean it's almost more fond the further away you get from it...it's just such a magical way to spend your 20s."
Pattinson continued, "I mean it's completely crazy. I still haven't really processed it. I mean I always thought that there'd be more of a fallout—a psychological fallout years later."
But that hasn't happened and Pattinson calls that time in his life "amazing."
The actor's comments follow co-star Kristen Stewart's comments about Twilight in which she told E! News she felt "lucky" for the experience.
"I got a lot from it and it's made me who I am," she shared with us earlier this month.
Watch the videos above to see Pattinson talk about Twilight, Good Time and see him react to his Remember Me co-star Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry!