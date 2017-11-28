Nicole Kidman on Building a Better Future for ''Our Daughters:'' Big Change Is Happening

Nicole Kidman is looking toward the future.

The Big Little Lies star was honored at last night's 2017 Gotham Awards, where E! News caught up with her about more and more women making their voices heard about injustice in the entertainment industry.

"There's big change happening right now and we can feel it," Kidman shared. "Hopefully the people that are following us will be the recipients of that change. But it's still only in the beginning process of it happening. In terms of our industry and women, statistically it's still crazy how it's not balanced at all."

She also noted that the apparent shift taking place not only benefits one gender, but everyone.