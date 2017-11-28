Meghan Markle Outranks Kate Middleton in Style Power, Says Lyst Report

And the most powerful celebrity influencer is…

Rihanna…but you probably already knew that. You probably didn't know that newly engaged Meghan Markle outranked future sister-in-law Kate Middleton in the most coveted wardrobe department.

What's more surprising are the other stars featured on Lyst's Year in Fashion 2017 top 10s. The fashion search engine—helpful for finding that one piece you just have to have—analyzed its inquiries from the past year, crunched 100 million searches, from 80 million shoppers, in 120 countries, to find the most searched brands, products, trends…and even, yes, celeb-worn pieces.

"To name and rank the most influential celebrities in fashion, we monitored the spikes in demand created by 50 global superstars during the course of 2017, looking at search and sales response to some of their most talked-about outfits," according to the Lyst report.