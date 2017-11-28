Jennifer Lawrence Reveals How mother! Reviews Hurt Her Relationship With Darren Aronofsky

After ending her relationship with Darren Aronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about how mother! reviews impacted her relationship with the director.

Normally, the Oscar-winning actress doesn't read critiques about her work. "Only when they're good," Lawrence told Adam Sandler during a sit-down interview for Variety Studio's "Actors on Actors" series (presented by Google Home). 

Once Lawrence promotes a film and asks fans to go see it, she considers the project "out of her hands." 

"I normally just kind of let it go," she said.

Aronofsky, however, wanted to read reviews about mother!, many of which were negative.

"Dating the director was different," she said, "because, it's like, we'd be on the tour together [and] I'd come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour and that's all he wants to talk about."

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split

Jennifer Lawrence, Adam Sandler, Variety

Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa

Still, Lawrence understood where her now-ex was coming from. 

"I get it," she continued. "It's his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. So I was doing double duty of trying to be a supportive partner while also being like ‘Can I please for the love of God not think about mother! for one second?'"

However, she drew the line when Aronofsky started reading her reviews about the movie. "I was finally just like, ‘It's not healthy. Neither of us are doing it.' We're not going to do it because if I read it, I start getting defensive, especially because it's, like, my man. And I don't want to sound, like, in an interview that I'm defending what we're doing in anyway. It's awesome what we did. The people who hate it really hate it, but it's nothing that needs to be defended. If I read a negative review, I get defensive."

Watch the video to see Lawrence talk about the experience.

Lawrence and Aronofsky broke up after making the film together and dating for about a year.

To read more of Lawrence's interview with Sandler, visit Variety.

