Meghan Markle's Dog Mystery Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Only one of Meghan Markle's dogs has made it to London.

On Monday it was revealed that Markle is engaged to Prince Harry after one and a half years of dating. The former Suits star is now in the U.K., but in Monday's BBC interview with her fiancé, she shared only one of her dogs was currently with her in London.

"Well I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups," Markle said. "And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is - yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while."