Prince Harry Steps Out After Announcing His Engagement to Meghan Markle...Wearing Sweats!

It's just another day in Prince Harry's life!

Despite the craziness surrounding the red-headed royal just one day after he announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, Harry is back at his day-to-day activities.

First up: Hitting the gym!

Harry was spotted Tuesday morning wearing grey sweats, a blue beanie and tennis shoes as he walked home from a sweat sesh at the gym. His casual outing marks the first time he's been photographed following the exciting engagement announcement on Monday.

But despite the news coming out just yesterday, Harry and Meghan have already accomplished quite a bit.

For starters, they set their wedding date and location. The duo will tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this May.