All the Details on Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Honeymoon in Paradise

After tying the knot earlier this month, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian enjoyed some fun in the sun on their honeymoon in the Bahamas.

A source told E! News the tennis pro and Reddit cofounder vacationed at Kamalame Cay, located just off the Andros Great Barrier Reef. According to the insider, the newlyweds stayed in a four-bedroom oceanfront villa, which cost about $35,000 per week. The source said the accommodations were nestled among the resort's lush greenery and offered numerous perks, including a beachfront terrace overlooking the Atlantic ocean and access to an overwater spa.

The private island also offered the couple several amenities, including white sandy beaches and even a tennis court in case Williams wanted to practice her serve.