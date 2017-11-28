Meghan Markle Started as a Case Model and Now She's Almost Royalty: See Her Days on Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle is proof that all of us are worthy of princess status.

You see, before the actress became known as Prince Harry's fiancée and a future member of the royal family, she was just a girl in the world, modeling on Deal or No Deal to get by.

Yes, prior to hitting it big on Suits, Meghan was wearing a silky orange dress and carrying one of the infamous cases on the Game Show Network program alongside Howie Mandel and the other case models.

She looked perfect (of course), and her smile is simply infectious. In fact, in the clip we found from back in the day, she proves just how good she was at the job when the contestant finally chooses her case.

Opening up the briefcase with a $5 sign, she maintains that now-famous smile while the audience gives a giant applause.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

That smile is a characteristic she'll certainly take with her as she transitions into yet another job title as Prince Harry's wife and a royal.

Following their engagement announcement, Meghan and Harry gave their first joint interview yesterday with Sky News. During the sit-down, the brunette beauty revealed she's retiring from acting to focus on her humanitarian work and royal duties.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Meghan—who previously revealed the seventh season of Suits would be her last—explained. "It's a new chapter, right?"

She continued, "I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is...the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on. Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to wed in May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

