EXCLUSIVE!

Below Deck Is Here With a Dramatic Confrontation Over Drunken Antics

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Suits

Meghan Markle Officially Leaving Suits After Season 7

Dynasty, Joan Collins, Nicollette Sheridan

Dynasty's Ultimate Diva Is Here: Nicollette Sheridan Is Alexis Carrington

Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney

Scheana Marie Is Taking a Stand in This Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Premiere Preview—Beginning With Katie Maloney

Let it be known: Don't mess with Kate. In the above exclusive sneak peek from Below Deck, Kate Chastain, the chief stew aboard Valor, reads Jennifer Howell the riot act.

You may recall Jen's drunken antics while on the boat—Kate sure does. Jen touched deckhand Kyle's food (don't mess with his food!), called people whores and even scratched a crewmate.

"Jen. Just stop talking," Kate says, surprising Jen in front of everyone. Up they go to main salon for what is one of the chilliest sitdowns in recent memory.

Official Ranking of the Best and Worst Real Housewives Returns

"I don't want an eyeroll either," Kate tells Jen after re-informing her of Captain Lee's rules.

"May I say something please?" Jen asks.

"I don't want to hear your voice right now," Kate says. "This is not a conversation, this is a lecture. If Captain Lee hears about your behavior, I don't think he'd have a problem letting you go."

So why is Kate keeping Jen on the boat? Click play above to find out that answer and how they prepare for a returning charter guest.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.