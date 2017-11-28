Below Deck Is Here With a Dramatic Confrontation Over Drunken Antics

Let it be known: Don't mess with Kate. In the above exclusive sneak peek from Below Deck, Kate Chastain, the chief stew aboard Valor, reads Jennifer Howell the riot act.
You may recall Jen's drunken antics while on the boat—Kate sure does. Jen touched deckhand Kyle's food (don't mess with his food!), called people whores and even scratched a crewmate.
"Jen. Just stop talking," Kate says, surprising Jen in front of everyone. Up they go to main salon for what is one of the chilliest sitdowns in recent memory.
"I don't want an eyeroll either," Kate tells Jen after re-informing her of Captain Lee's rules.
"May I say something please?" Jen asks.
"I don't want to hear your voice right now," Kate says. "This is not a conversation, this is a lecture. If Captain Lee hears about your behavior, I don't think he'd have a problem letting you go."
So why is Kate keeping Jen on the boat? Click play above to find out that answer and how they prepare for a returning charter guest.
Below Deck airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
