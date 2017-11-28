Naked Kim Kardashian Is Covered in Glitter for KKW Beauty

by Jess Cohen |

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian is gearing up for the launch of her new beauty products.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is about to launch a new line highlighters and glosses for her KKW Beauty company. So to celebrate, Kim posted a nude photo of herself on Instagram covered in glitter on Monday evening.

"Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM," she captioned the stunning pic. The KKW Beauty Instagram also posted a video from what appears to be the photo shoot with the caption, "Sneak Peek #comingsoon."

The name "Ultralight Beams" has fans thinking Kim is giving a nod to her husband, Kanye West, who has a song called "Ultralight Beam" from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo.

On Tuesday, Kim shared another sneak peek on social media. Take a look at the video above to get ready for the launch on Dec. 1!

Are you excited for the launch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

