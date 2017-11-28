Naked Kim Kardashian Is Covered in Glitter for KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian is gearing up for the launch of her new beauty products.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is about to launch a new line highlighters and glosses for her KKW Beauty company. So to celebrate, Kim posted a nude photo of herself on Instagram covered in glitter on Monday evening.

"Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM," she captioned the stunning pic. The KKW Beauty Instagram also posted a video from what appears to be the photo shoot with the caption, "Sneak Peek #comingsoon."