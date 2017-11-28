Meghan Markle to Make Her First Public Appearance as a Future Royal

  By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr

On the first of December, it will be time for another first for Meghan Markle

With the special sparkler from Prince Harry on her left hand, the American star is set to step out in England for her first public appearance as a royal-to-be on Friday, finishing off a big week for the actress and her royal beau. While she previously experienced the frenzy of a public appearance alongside the fifth in line to the throne when the two stepped out for their first official joint appearance as a couple in late September at the 2017 Invictus Games, Friday's agenda will present an example of a future day in the life. 

Just five days after the global announcement of their engagement, the two will head to Nottingham for a schedule of HIV and AIDS awareness-related events near and dear to Prince Harry's heart. They will attend the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair, where they will get the chance to speak with members of the local community and representatives of organizations—particularly the Terrence Higgins Trust Nottingham, the African Institute for Social Development and Champions for Change—that support the surrounding area. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Later on, they will switch gears and head to Nottingham Academy to meet with teachers and staff of Full Effect, a program supported by The Royal Foundation that supports local children and works to prevent involvement in youth violence and crime. 

Before leaving, the future husband and wife will enjoy a performance from some of the youngsters involved in the program. 

The occasion will be a big one for Markle, who will get the chance to partake in samples of what her future royal engagements may entail as Prince Harry's wife. Earlier Tuesday, it was revealed that she plans to become a citizen of the United Kingdom and will also become a patron of The Royal Foundation along with her future husband and in-laws, Prince Williamand Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton

With all this change afoot, all we can say is: break a leg, Meghan!

