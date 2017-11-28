Why Taylor Swift Only Got Two 2018 Grammy Nominations

The 2018 Grammy nominations have just been announced!
On Tuesday morning, Andra Day unveiled the nominees for the upcoming Jan. 28 award show on CBS This Morning. The full list was released online, where it was revealed that Taylor Swift only received two nominations. While we're sure any number of nominations is a huge honor for Swift, many of her fans are wondering why she wasn't nominated for more awards, considering her album Reputation is breaking records left and right.
However, the answer is because of the Nov. 10 release date; the album itself wasn't eligible to be nominated this year.
"For the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, albums must be released between Oct. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017," the Grammy website states. "Recordings must be available for sale from any date within the eligibility period through at least the date of the current year's voting deadline (final ballot)."
Therefore, while Swift's album wasn't eligible this year, it will be eligible for the 2019 Grammys. But because her first single "Look What You Made Me Do" was released in August, it was eligible for a nomination.
The 27-year-old's song "Better Man," which she wrote for Little Big Town, also qualified, as it was released earlier this year; it's competing in the Best Country Song category. Her duet with Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Foreer," is also in the running for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
The 2018 Grammys will be held on Jan. 28 at Madison Square Garden and will air on CBS.