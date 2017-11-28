John Mayer Still Keeps Tabs on Ex-Girlfriend Katy Perry

Ain't no shame in his game.

During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday, John Mayer was asked if he tuned in for the four-day YouTube live-stream Katy Perry hosted in June to promote her fifth album, Witness. "Yeah, I did," he said. Asked to comment further, he said, "I think you'd have to watch all 96 hours to get the final verdict. That's her thing, man—to go big and bold. Yeah, I checked in with it. It's definitely odd to watch your ex-girlfriend asleep."

Mayer had no qualms about admitting he checked in on the "Swish Swish" singer. "The way I see things now, I call it 'stand in the middle of the boat.' If someone says, 'I don't watch that,' it's like, 'Yes, you do.' You know? It's like, if you want to text someone...I texted Katy happy birthday. It was 4 in the morning. It was like a post-midnight, haven't-gone-to-sleep-yet, it's-technically-your-birthday send. Because how weird is it to be like, 'I want to say happy birthday now, but I'm going to wait until tomorrow afternoon?'" the rocker argued. "Be a person, man!"