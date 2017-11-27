Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Beth Chapman's Latest Test Results: "No Cancer"

Things are looking up health wise for Beth Chapman.

Less than three months after the Dog the Bounty Star revealed that she had been diagnosed with throat cancer, fans received a bit of good news.

On a new A&E special titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, viewers watched Dog the Bounty Hunter receive a pathology report that could define the family's future forever.

As it turned out, Dog revealed his wife's results showed "no cancer.'

"There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing," he shared as cameras rolled. "[The doctor] said if I wasn't such a good husband it wouldn't have worked out that great. Oh I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it."

Celeb Cancer Survivors

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, CMT Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

It's great news for viewers who spent much of the special learning just how scary Beth's battle with throat cancer was. With help from an extended family and friends including Shannon Tweed, the reality star was determined to defy the odds and kick cancer's butt.

"I think you go through so many emotional things that when you hear the word cancer, you just don't relate it to yourself," Beth explained.

Dog added, "There's my little girl doing something that I could never do. I couldn't do this, okay? Tough woman right there, physically, emotionally and spiritually. That cancer picked on the wrong female."

During her battle with squamous carcinoma, Beth was given the choice to have surgery or radiation. Dog also shared with their family that there was a 50-50 chance she could survive.

According to the couple, the power of prayer proved to be a helpful force. It also brought the family even closer together.  

"We cannot let this experience tear us apart. We need to bring us together," Beth shared with her family. "If this is the worst of it, then all it can be is better."

For more information about cancer, visit the Cancer Research Institute online now.

Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives airs Monday night at 9 p.m. on A&E.

