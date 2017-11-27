Jersey Shore Returns for Family Vacation With Original Cast

If MTV's new Floribama Shore wasn't enough to satisfy your shore cravings, you are in luck.

The network just announced that almost all of the original cast is returning for an all new series called Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which we assume to be a show about all of the Jersey Shore cast members going on vacation together with their families.

The new series, which will air in 2018, will star original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. And that's officially all the information we have, but it's plenty to get us excited.