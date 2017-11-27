Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Breaks Down in Tears Over Marital Issues: ''I Can't Do This''

Theresa Caputo has reached her breaking point.
On tonight's episode of Long Island Medium, viewers watched as the reality TV star had to pause a reading to collect her emotions over ongoing issues with husband Larry Caputo. Theresa couldn't hold back the tears as she stepped away from her client to address the apparent heartbreak.
"I really can't stop thinking about my relationship with Larry. I'm gonna say something, and I'm gonna regret it. Things happen," she shared, visibly crying before walking off camera. "I can't—I can't do this."
The celebrity medium has yet to disclose what's caused a rift in their years-long marriage, though she admitted in a previous episode that the pair is "growing apart" and they're enduring "not such great times."
As Theresa explained to a close friend, "I've changed and he has changed. We're both not happy and, you know, it's hard to try to work through that. It's not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change."
Caputo cast doubt on the strength of their relationship, adding in Monday's new segment, "I'm in the middle of a reading with Erin, and my own emotions about my relationship with Larry got the best of me. This is a really hard time right now with Larry and I, and I don't know what is going to happen. It's just... It's wearing on me."
Meanwhile, Larry has not addressed their relationship troubles publicly and it's been almost 10 months since either appeared on each other's social media.
Throughout several seasons of Long Island Medium, Theresa has opened up her life for TLC cameras. Alongside Larry and their two kids Larry Jr. and Victoria, the famous family has documented their biggest moments both in and out of their hometown of Long Island.
Long Island Medium airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on TLC.