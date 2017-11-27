Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Breaks Down in Tears Over Marital Issues: ''I Can't Do This''

Theresa Caputo has reached her breaking point.

On tonight's episode of Long Island Medium, viewers watched as the reality TV star had to pause a reading to collect her emotions over ongoing issues with husband Larry Caputo. Theresa couldn't hold back the tears as she stepped away from her client to address the apparent heartbreak.

"I really can't stop thinking about my relationship with Larry. I'm gonna say something, and I'm gonna regret it. Things happen," she shared, visibly crying before walking off camera. "I can't—I can't do this."

The celebrity medium has yet to disclose what's caused a rift in their years-long marriage, though she admitted in a previous episode that the pair is "growing apart" and they're enduring "not such great times."