The Biggest Moments from the 2017 CW DC Crossover So Far

Don't you just love a good crossover?

Tonight was the official start of the CW's now annual DC crossover, with all the heroes from Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow gathering together to witness the wedding of Barry Allen and Iris West.

The wedding started out just beautiful, but of course, it was interrupted when the priest was obliterated by some unexpected heat vision, and a whole bunch of Nazis arrived to mess some s—t up. Turns out they were all from Earth-X, a place where the Nazis won World War II and everything was bad and also very different—like Evil Oliver and Evil Kara are married kinda different.