Fashion Police Says Goodbye After Nearly Two Decades: "The Most Incredible Years of My Life!"

The Joan Rangers are signing off for the last time.

On tonight's Fashion Police series finale, the cast took a look back at some of their favorite moments, and the icon that started it all, Joan Rivers.

Fashion Police didn't only gain notoriety from the stars whose outfits were critiqued on the show, but also the fashion designers whose creations were in the spotlight.

Giuliana Rancic recalled a special moment where designer, Tom Ford, praised the cast for their knowledge of fashion. "I love your show, because you all have such a good sense of fashion knowledge," Ford praised.

Fashion Police

Melissa Rivers, who took over the show when her mother Joan passed away in 2014, also took on the role of mother hen, even refereeing some fashion face offs between her cast mates.

One of the OG family members made a special appearance via video. "I just wanted to thank you for four of the most incredible years of my life, sitting next to Joan Rivers and laughing my butt off, hysterically," George Kotsiopoulos revealed. "That laugh changed my life." 

Fashion Police Co-Hosts Reflect on Joan Rivers' Last Episode: ''I Got to Be a Part of This Show That She Loved So Much''

The series finale wouldn't be complete without a look at some of Joan's most hilarious moments. In a clip from the show's 2014 Emmy Special, and Joan's last show, the cast took a break from the laughs to reminisce on the bittersweet moment.

"There's no way to fully really explain what she meant to me and what she meant to everyone. It's phenomenal what she did for women in comedy," Margaret Cho stated.

So Bitchy! Fashion Police Hosts Fight Over Fashion

Check out some of the unforgettable moments in the video above!

