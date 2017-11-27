Gotham Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Three cheers for the unofficial start to award season!

The 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards honored the best of the best in indie moviemaking from across the past year, and they did not disappoint! Held Monday evening at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street and hosted by John Cameron Mitchell, nine awards and other tributes were presented to Hollywood's A-list.

Those recognized with separate accolades included Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Blum, Al Gore, Sofia Coppola and Ed Lachman. Similarly, the committees of Hollywood insiders from every inch of the industry have awarded Mudbound with the Ensemble Performance title.

Find a complete list of winners from the 2017 Gotham Awards below: