The Platinum Life's Crystal Smith Is Dragging Alycia Bella for "Clowning" Asiah Collins' Bestie Blanca

Crystal Smith did not come to Cancún to play.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new The Platinum Life, Crystal decided to call out Alycia Bella for taking part in ragging on Asiah Collins' friend, Blanca.

"You was making jokes too. So, why was it all on me?" Crystal asked Alycia.

Though the clip shows Alycia laughing alongside Cyrstal, Alycia claims she doesn't remember joking around.

"To be honest, I don't remember making a joke. I know that I said pay it dust. I was really trying to get you to look past it," Alycia replied.