Who Is Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson?

Before Meghan Markle found her Prince Charming—aka Prince Harrythis bride-to-be had to kiss a few frogs.
Markle met Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson in 2004 before they embarked on a nearly seven-year relationship—and before she became known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits.
Unlike her whirlwind romance with the British royal, however, Markle and Engelson took their relationship slowly and waited nearly six years before getting engaged in 2010.
The two later married in a beachfront ceremony at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Their island wedding drew 100 of their closest family and friends who, according to the Daily Mail, "partied for four days enjoying local beer, rum punches and human wheelbarrow races along the white-sand beach"—a stark contrast to the English ceremony that is expected to take place in Spring 2018.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
In the months following their nuptials, the couple reportedly experienced the difficulties that long-distance relationships pose and, of course, the demands of working in the movie industry.
She was in Toronto filming for Suits and Engelson was most often at their Los Angeles home, making it difficult for the couple to maintain their relationship.
When the pair filed for divorce in 2013, they cited "irreconcilable differences" for their split and said little else on the matter.
Now, nearly 5 years later, Markle is set to marry Prince Harry after falling head-over-heels for the royal redhead and her former husband is producing a TV series for Fox about a royal family dealing with divorce.
While the unnamed series is entirely fictional, the timing is uncanny considering his ex-wife's new relationship with a member of the royal family.
Engelson has also worked on such popular titles like the Robert Pattinson film Remember Me as well as the FX series Snowfall.
The producer has yet to make a public statement regarding the engagement of his ex-wife.