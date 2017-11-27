Kim Kardashian & Rihanna Make Rain Boots Look Sexy and So Can You

Let's be honest: Rain boots aren't typically sexy...but with the right celeb-inspired styling tricks, they can be.

As you battle against sleet and snow, investing in a pair of waterproof footwear ensures you'll never unexpectedly ruin another pair of beloved shoes again. Find a pair of boots that are so comfortable and flattering, you won't want to take them off. But before you relegate yourself to bulky rubber wellies, just know there's variety.

While Rihanna has worn everything from rhinestone-covered thigh-highs to yeti boots, her choice of practical water-resistant Hunter boots is a winter staple and shows how important a pair of rain boots is in the winter. When selecting a prospective pair of shoes, turning to this classic ensures you're not sacrificing style or insulation.