Jill Duggar's New Nose Piercing Has Fans Freaking Out

Jill Duggar has social media in a frenzy.

The 26-year-old posted a photo with her two sons Israel and Samuel on Instagram Monday and her followers are noticing what appears to be a new piece of jewelry. In the picture, it looks like Jill has a new nose piercing.

"When you are switching laundry from the washer to the dryer and realize you forgot to put laundry soap in the load you just 'washed'! #laundryday #boymom #busymom," Jill captioned the post, without any mention of the nose ring.

Jill Duggar Dillard Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

The post has already received over 800 comments in just a few hours, with Instagram users asking, "Is the nose ring real??"

Another comment reads, "Did not expect to ever see her with a nose ring!! Lol it's super cute but still #shocker."

Some followers are writing that they've "lost" their "minds" wondering whether or not she really got her nose pierced, asking Jill if she could "please reply."

Jill has yet to respond to comments.

What do you think about Jill's photo? Sound off in the comments below!

