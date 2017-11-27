Mischa Barton's Ex-Boyfriend Agrees Not to Release Alleged Sex Tape

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Johnny Lopez

Jenni Rivera's Son Johnny Lopez Addresses His Sexuality: ''I am in a Gay Relationship"

Amber Portwood, Matt Baier

Surprise! Amber Portwood's Ex Matt Baier Is Married

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Ming Xi Breaks Down in Tears After Falling During 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Mischa Barton

Premiere/Dmac/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Mischa Barton's ex-boyfriend has agreed to a five-year restraining order according to court documents obtained by E! News. 

The documents require that both The O.C. star and Adam Spaw "shall stay 100 or more yards away from each other, their residences, pets, vehicles, and places of employment, and shall have no contact directly or indirectly with each other" through telephone, social media, texts and e-mails.

In addition, Adam has agreed "not to directly or indirectly, or through any agent, sell, distribute, show, give away or assign in any way any intimate photos or videos of Mischa Barton. He further agrees that he has not to date done so nor attempted to do any of the foregoing."

According to court documents, "the signing of this agreement is not an admission by Adam that he possesses or attempted to sell any intimate photos or videos of Mischa Barton."

In other words, Adam still maintains that he does not have a sex tape of his ex.

Fashion Spotlight: Mischa Barton

Back in September, Mischa was prepared to testify in a Los Angeles courtroom for her ongoing "revenge porn" case involving Adam. The judge, however, granted a continuance after the defendant's attorney stated his client couldn't make it to court for a health emergency.

"I'm going to see this case through to the end," she told reporters outside of court. "I think it's important that we just see real justice happen here in this case."

Mischa's attorney Lisa Bloom would add, "Mischa wants everybody to know, and I want everybody to know, that if you are a victim of revenge porn you can go into court and get orders to protect you."

The actress is well-known for her role as Marissa Cooper in The O.C. that ran from 2003 to 2007. She went on to compete on Dancing With the Stars. 

The Blast was first to report the legal update. 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mischa Barton , Legal , Crime , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.