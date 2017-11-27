Cyber Monday Buys for All Your Favorite Friends

When Cyber Monday rolls around, it's hard to resist picking up a few things.

By now you're already in full-fledged Christmas shopping mode but before you start spending your life's saving at the department stores, consider logging on to eBay. Why fight the crowds when you can find that very same North Face zip-up seriously discounted online?

While you're at it, you might as well bang out your whole shopping list and secure presents for everyone in your life.