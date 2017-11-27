Ray J and Princess Love Are Expecting Their First Baby

The music man didn't say exactly what the issue was with getting pregnant, but he said, "It took me to focus and do the right thing for my side, take care of my side and get fresh."
The ladies congratulated the singer and gave their well wishes for the couple on their big news.
On Aug. 12, 2016, the couple were married in front of 150 of their family and friends at the Vibiana in Los Angeles.
Ray J and Princess Love, who appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, had been together for more than a year when the rapper proposed to his now-wife on the tarmac of an airport in front of a private jet in January 2016. Little did the bride-to-be know her parents and best friends were hiding inside the plane.
"It was all a surprise — she had no idea," Ray J told OK! magazine, which features photos of the proposal, in comments posted on Wednesday. "We were going to Arizona; I got the private jet and called her best friends and parents to come out the day after Christmas, and they hid on the plane...I pulled out the ring, and I started crying."
Princess Love told the outlet she also "cried like a baby."