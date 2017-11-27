Meghan Markle Raves About Her Future Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton

If there's anyone who understands the unique life Meghan Markle is about to begin, it's her future sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

As the future bride of Prince Harry, the Suits actress has officially begun the process of joining the royal family after accepting a ring from the fifth in line to the throne earlier this month. While their long-distance and highly speculated romance was kept as private as possible, the pair finally sat down for their first interview together on Monday for BBC News. During the broadcasted conversation, the two offered a small personal window into their life together over the past year and a half, including details about Harry's relatively normal proposal, Meghan meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time and everything in between.

After addressing all the major change that is bound to affect the life moving forward, the two offered a glimmer of insight into how Markle has been getting along with her soon-to-be brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate. As the prince noted, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been "longing" to meet the new woman in Harry's life.