Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement

5. The proposal happened a year and a half after being set up on a blind date: During the interview, the couple shared they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

"The beginning of July. And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we - we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent - she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic," Harry shared. "So, then we were really by ourselves which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other."

Meghan went on to talk about the blind date and meeting Harry. She shared, "And it's so interesting because we talk about it now and even then you know, because I'm from the States you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family. And so, while I now understand very clearly there is a global interest there, I didn't know much about him and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, 'I have one question' which was, 'Well, is he nice?' 'cos if he wasn't kind it just didn't seem like it would make sense and so we went and we had a, met for a drink and I think very quickly into that we said, 'well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.'"