Meghan Markle Retires From Acting to Focus on Royal Duties: ''It's a New Chapter''

She continued, "At the same time, I think in these beginning few months and now being boots on the ground in the U.K., I'm excited to just really get to know more about the different communities here, the smaller organizations who are working on the same causes that I've always been passionate about under this umbrella. And also being able to go around to the common wealth."

Prince Harry added, "There's a lot to do!"

In fact, the royal revealed he had to have some very "frank conversations" with Meghan about what their future together would mean, admitting he knew it wouldn't be easy.

"But I know that at the end of the day, she chooses me, and I choose her," he said. "And, therefore, whatever we have to tackle together or individually, will always be us together as a team. She's capable of anything."