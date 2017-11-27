Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged: 5 Things You Might Not Know About the Soon-to-Be Royal

We've been tracking Meghan Markle's every move since news of her romance with Prince Harry was reported last year.

We know she's most famous for her role playing Rachel Zane in the USA legal drama Suits, and we know she's an American with a biracial upbringing that caused a "grey area" in her self-identity growing up.

We know Meghan started dating Harry in October 2016 and that they've been spending every moment they can together ever since—attending weddings, traveling across the world for both enjoyment and humanitarian work and supporting each other at important events.