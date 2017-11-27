Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Open Up About Their "Cozy" Engagement and the Blind Date That Started It All

BBC News broadcaster Mishal Husain interviewed the couple about their relationship's origins. A new documentary, titled Harry And Meghan: A Royal Engagement, aired afterward on BBC1.

In the interview, Harry and Meghan said a mutual friend—whom they declined to name, out of respect for her privacy—had introduced them. They went on two dates in July 2016, and after three or four weeks, Harry said, "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars." They spent five days in Africa, "which was absolutely fantastic." It gave them a chance to be by themselves, away from the world, Harry said, "which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other."

This wasn't just any set-up, either—it was a blind date. "It's so interesting, because we talk about it now, and even then...you know, because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with this same understanding of the royal family," Meghan said. "I now understand very clearly: there's a global interest there. I didn't know much about him, and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was...'Is he nice?' Because if he wasn't kind, it just didn't seem like it would make sense. And so we went and met for a drink, and then I think very quickly into [our first date] we said, 'What are we doing tomorrow? We we should meet again.'"

"It was like, 'Right! Diaries! We need to get the diaries out and find out how we're going to make this work,'" Harry said, jumping in. "Because I was off to Africa for a month and she was working. We just said, 'Right, where's the gap?' And the gap happened to be the perfect place."