Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding: Burning Questions Answered

1. When will the wedding be?

Answer: While no official date has been announced yet, it has been said that the couple will wed in spring 2018. You may remember, Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on April 29, 2011 so they might choose another month. Also, William and Kate are expecting their third child this spring, so the wedding date could be changed based on when baby No. 3 is set to arrive. The wedding is also likely to be held on a weekday, like most royal weddings. William and Kate had their wedding on a Friday.

2. Where will the wedding be held?

Answer: A venue has not yet been announced for Harry and Meghan. Back in 2011, William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey. But there's speculation that Harry and Meghan's wedding will be held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.