Princess Prep 101: How Meghan Markle Is Getting Ready for Life as a Royal

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their engagement, the Suits actress can prepare for life as a royal. In fact, it looks like her training has already begun.

A source told E! News the actress was briefed about dealing with the media and press intrusion "very early on," as were her parents and her close friends. Royal admirers will recall how Prince Harry came to Markle's defense after the actress experienced "a wave of abuse and harassment" following speculation of their relationship.

"His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment," a statement from Kensington Palace read at the time, confirming the lovebirds' relationship status. "Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."

It also stated, "Some of it has been hidden from the public—the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life."