Princess Prep 101: How Meghan Markle Is Getting Ready for Life as a Royal

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their engagement, the Suits actress can prepare for life as a royal. In fact, it looks like her training has already begun.
A source told E! News the actress was briefed about dealing with the media and press intrusion "very early on," as were her parents and her close friends. Royal admirers will recall how Prince Harry came to Markle's defense after the actress experienced "a wave of abuse and harassment" following speculation of their relationship.
"His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment," a statement from Kensington Palace read at the time, confirming the lovebirds' relationship status. "Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."
It also stated, "Some of it has been hidden from the public—the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life."
In addition, the insider told E! News Markle has received some defense training—such as learning how to deal with threats or kidnappers—and that "she knows all the protocol."
However, it looks like the bride-to-be has some more work to do. According to the source, Markle will work with Harry's closest aides over the next few months and may be appointed an advisor, similarly to how Kate Middleton worked with Sir David Manning. The source said this figure will also serve as a "mentor" to the future royal.
"It won't be so much etiquette but more along advice and mention on things, such as state matters and foreign affairs," the source said.
Markle has already gotten a taste of making royal appearances. Earlier today, Markle and Harry made their first appearance as an engaged couple. The two posed for pictures and answered a few questions from the press at Kensington Palace. She also gave people a glimpse of her gorgeous and symbolic ring. She's also made the move to London, where she will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace with Harry.
Still, Markle has only a few months to complete the rest of her training. She and Harry are scheduled to tie the knot in the spring of 2018.