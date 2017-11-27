Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars React to Her Royal Engagement—and One Offers His Special Stamp of Approval

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson Continue Their War of Words on The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 2
Meghan Markle is suiting up to become a member of the royal family and her TV cast could not be happier for her.
On the heels of the American actress' publicized engagement to Prince Harry, Markle's co-stars are reacting to the news with a mix of glee, humor and overall well wishes.
As Rachel Zane on the hit USA series, Markle rose to Hollywood prominence on the legal drama. Now, as she begins a new chapter of her life, her colleagues are airing their words of support.
"Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement," the series' creator, Aaron Korsh, tweeted sweetly. "Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron."
Meanwhile, her on-screen fiancé, Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) flexed his funny bone while quipping online, "She said she was just going out to get some milk..."
As for her TV dad, played by Wendell Pierce, he gave Harry his playful stamp of approval. "Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement," the actor wrote to his co-star. "Harry you have her TV Father's blessing. Robert Zane approves."
Phew! Prince Harry can rest easy now. Off-screen, Markle's real parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, are equally thrilled about their daughter's upcoming nuptials.
"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," they said in a joint statement, issued through Clarence House. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."
