Meghan Markle's Engagement Portrait Look: All the Details on Her Coat, Dress, Jewelry and Shoes

Meghan Markle looked every bit the bride-to-be Monday afternoon.
Just hours after announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and his fiancée held hands at Kensington Palace while posing for their official engagement photos. Describing Harry's proposal as "very" romantic, Markle wore a white coat by Line the Label—which quickly crashed the company's website, as fans of her style tried to get the look for themselves. Line the Label is a Canadian brand—fitting for Markle, who lived in Toronto while filming Suits. She wore the coat over a green dress by P.A.R.O.S.H, an Italian brand specializing in vintage apparel.
E! News confirmed Meghan's shoes are Aquazzura's "Matilde crisscross suede 105mm pump" in nude. They originally retailed for $695, but Neimann Marcus has marked them down to $417.
Meghan accessorized with $995 Les Plaisirs de Birks yellow gold and opal earrings.
The photo call took place in the Sunken Gardens, one of the late Princess Diana's favorite places. Harry and Meghan had just finished taping a TV interview, to air in the U.K. that night.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Harry and Meghan's also photo call marked their first joint appearance since they last walked hand-in-hand into the Toronto Invictus Games in September. It also gave fans their first good look at Meghan's dazzling engagement ring, which Harry designed himself (with Cleave and Company, court jewelers and medalists to Queen Elizabeth II). The center stone is a diamond from Botswana, a country he has visited since childhood—and the same one he took Meghan to visit for her 36th birthday. The outside two diamonds come from Princess Diana's collection.
Of course, Monday's appearance reminded royal admirers of the last big royal engagement. Seven years ago, in November 2010, Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted their official photo call at London's St. James's Palace. The couple also sat down for their first-ever joint interview, where Kate wore her famous blue Issa dress (which sold out in record time). "It was a total shock when it came," Kate said of William's proposal. "There's a true romantic in there."
William, who proposed to his college sweetheart during a trip to Kenya, was admittedly timid. "As every guy out there will know, it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going," he said. "I was planning it and then it just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful."
Harry and Meghan are planning to tie the knot in the spring of 2018, Clarence House said.
After their wedding, the new royal couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.