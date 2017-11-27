Meghan Markle's Engagement Portrait Look: All the Details on Her Coat, Dress, Jewelry and Shoes

Meghan Markle looked every bit the bride-to-be Monday afternoon.

Just hours after announcing their engagement, Prince Harry and his fiancée held hands at Kensington Palace while posing for their official engagement photos. Describing Harry's proposal as "very" romantic, Markle wore a white coat by Line the Label—which quickly crashed the company's website, as fans of her style tried to get the look for themselves. Line the Label is a Canadian brand—fitting for Markle, who lived in Toronto while filming Suits. She wore the coat over a green dress by P.A.R.O.S.H, an Italian brand specializing in vintage apparel.

E! News confirmed Meghan's shoes are Aquazzura's "Matilde crisscross suede 105mm pump" in nude. They originally retailed for $695, but Neimann Marcus has marked them down to $417.

Meghan accessorized with $995 Les Plaisirs de Birks yellow gold and opal earrings.

The photo call took place in the Sunken Gardens, one of the late Princess Diana's favorite places. Harry and Meghan had just finished taping a TV interview, to air in the U.K. that night.