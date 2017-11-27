RelationShep Sneak Peek: Shep Rose's Date Admits He Looks "a Little" Stupid Riding a Horse

It may almost be winter, but things are heating up on Bravo.
Ahead of some of the network's big December premieres, including Vanderpump Rules, RelationShep and Top Chef, Bravo is airing a Winter Warmup special on Nov. 29, which will offer a sneak peek at all the juicy early holiday gifts in store for us via our favorite reality stars.
And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the special, which is hosted by Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Summer House's Kyle Cook, fans will get a first look at Southern Charm star Shep Rose's quest to find the one in his spinoff show, RelationShep.
In the clip, Bravo's ultimate bachelor, 37, goes on a date with Kylie, "a Texas student and accomplished cowgirl." So yes, Shep does end up on a horse...and immediately makes his producer Sarah take a photo of him on said horse.
But things quickly take a turn for the less picturesque when Shep's horse decides to go a little too fast for his liking, with Shep losing his hat and his cool a bit.
"Did I look stupid?" he asks Kylie after, who admits, "A little." Hey, we kind of like her! And Shep seems to like the "fantastic" Kylie as well, but he does have one hesitation when it comes to dating her. Press play on the video above to find out what could be Shep's dealbreaker.
On his show, Shep will travel the country, visiting friends who will set him up on dates in different cities. Shep will then invite the women he connects with back to Charleston to see who is really his perfect match.
The Winter Warmup special airs Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 11:30 p.m. on Bravo, while RelationShep premieres Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
